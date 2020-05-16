Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.38 ($23.69).

ARL stock opened at €13.89 ($16.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.76.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

