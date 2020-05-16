6,688 Shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $345,040.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.74. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

