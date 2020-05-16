53,075 Shares in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AES by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

