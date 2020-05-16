512 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

