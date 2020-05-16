442 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $520.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,924 shares of company stock worth $7,467,653 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

