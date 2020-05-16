41,211 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

