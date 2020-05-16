3,250 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

