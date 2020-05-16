263,834 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Cars.com by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cars.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other news, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

