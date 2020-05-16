137,892 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

