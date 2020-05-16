1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.34 ($34.11).

ETR:DRI opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.51. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.23).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

