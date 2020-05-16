-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.87). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 527.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

GKOS opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.