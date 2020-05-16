$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.76. HD Supply reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

