$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

HEP stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 370,528 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

