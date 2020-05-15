ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.31 on Friday. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

