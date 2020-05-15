Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.