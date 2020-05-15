Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

