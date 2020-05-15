Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

ASMB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ASMB opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after buying an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $14,829,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 333,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

