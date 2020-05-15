Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tristate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $408.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,264 shares of company stock worth $604,306. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 153,364 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

