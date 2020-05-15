Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.36. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

