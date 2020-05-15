Zacks: Brokerages Expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,652,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

