Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.27). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

