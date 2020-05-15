Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

