Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.41. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $46,924,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

