Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.56. L3Harris reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 7.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 8.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

