Yield10 Bioscience’s (YTEN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,607.44% and a negative return on equity of 564.29%. Equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

