Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of YTEN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $51.20.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,607.44% and a negative return on equity of 564.29%. Analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

