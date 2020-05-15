Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $783,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,560 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.