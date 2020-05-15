Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

XNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of XNET opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.84. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 29.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

