Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) Insider Mark Nichols Purchases 3,200,000 Shares of Stock

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) insider Mark Nichols bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,094.19).

XSG opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Xeros Technology Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.53 ($0.14).

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xeros Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.