Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Up 13.8% in April

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

