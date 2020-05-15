Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
NYSE WWW opened at $17.32 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
