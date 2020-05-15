Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NYSE WWW opened at $17.32 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

