Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

