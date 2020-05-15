Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Wix.Com stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $189.99.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

