Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,020. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.