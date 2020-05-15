WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
WSC stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 707,518 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 4,290.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 279,539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 245,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
