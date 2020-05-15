WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

WSC stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. WillScot has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.97.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 992,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 707,518 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 4,290.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 279,539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 245,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

