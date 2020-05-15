William Joseph Drazkowski Sells 7,142 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.