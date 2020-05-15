Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 645,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $228.22 million, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.