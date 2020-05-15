Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 645,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $228.22 million, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.
