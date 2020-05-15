Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

