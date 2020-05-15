Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

