Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.30 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

