Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

