Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $89,843,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on UN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

