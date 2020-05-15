Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $282,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

