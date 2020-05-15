Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

