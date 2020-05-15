Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,141 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.53.

