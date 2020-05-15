Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,417 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE O opened at $50.38 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.