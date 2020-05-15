Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,320 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

