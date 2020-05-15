Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,981 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 167.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,857,000.

SDY opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

