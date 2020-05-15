Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

