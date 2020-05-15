Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 563.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,737,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,753,000 after acquiring an additional 306,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 606,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 473,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

